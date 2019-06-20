Odisha: Litchi goes out of market after encephalitis outbreak in Muzaffarpur

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 19 (ANI): The traders in the state have stopped getting litchis from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, which is reeling under the outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

The traders' decision comes after Health Minister Naba Kishore Das asked the Public Food Safety Commissioner to test the quality of litchis from Bihar, which are being sold in the state.

"I have already asked my department to test the quality of litchis from Bihar. As a result, litchis are not available in the market," Das told reporters here on Wednesday.

So far, nearly 112 children have died due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Arun Kumar Sahoo, a litchi wholesaler, said: "We were bringing litchi from Malda of West Bengal. But due to complaints about Muzaffarpur litchi, we have stopped to purchase it."

Chief District Medical Officer, Sundargarh, DK Sudangi said: "After encephalitis deaths in Bihar, I have asked the Public Health Department to test the quality of litchi. People should get to eat only healthy litchi." (ANI)

