Odisha: Locals block national highway in Kandhamal against killing of RTI activist

Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Locals on Tuesday blocked the national highway here during their protest against the alleged killing of RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda.

The activist was shot dead by unidentified people in Balliguda town.

According to police, Panda was shot dead on Tuesday morning around 7:30 am when he was standing outside his house.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said: "An investigation is underway in this case. We have detained some suspects for interrogation and are also making inquiries with people who were close to him. Police is investigating both the personal and professional aspects."

The deceased activist was also a former Sarpanch of the Bataguda Panchayat, a Congress leader, and a trustee of the local Jagannath Temple trust.

Local Congress leaders and other activists also staged protests and demanded a fair inquiry in the case. (ANI)

