Odisha logs 234 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 28 (ANI): Odisha has recorded 234 new Covid-19 cases, 319 recoveries and three deaths on Sunday, according to the State Health Department on Monday.

The new cases were reported from 24 of the 30 districts of the state, with 136 persons in quarantine.

The total number of positive cases has gone up to 3,28,738 cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,24,068.

While there are 2,753 active cases in the state, 1,864 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus till now. (ANI)