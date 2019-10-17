Odisha: Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in Bhubaneswar, has robots to serve food to the customers.
ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:03 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Eating out is no more just about trying different types of cuisines but it's an overall experience made up by a great ambience, courteous servers and delicious food.
Hence in an attempt to offer an innovative dining experience to its patrons a city-based restaurant has deployed robots to serve food to the customers.
Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food.
Sharing details of his endeavour, Jeet Basa, Owner said, "We have named these robots as Champa and Chameli. They are both made in India. We are Eastern India's first robot restaurant."
He also claimed that his restaurant is the first non-line followers robot restaurant in India.
"The robots work based on radar and don't have a specified path. They function as per command, and can speak any language including Odia", said restaurateur Basa.
The robots also have a voice-operated system to greet the customers and welcome them to the eatery.
"They can also speak Odia and can wish our customers in Odia language", Basa stated.
People dining at the restaurant also felt elated with the experience and applauded the unique concept. (ANI)

