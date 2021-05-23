Odisha makes adequate arrangements to deal with Cyclone Yaas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): In view of the warnings of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall on May 26, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena reviewed the preparedness in coastal districts of the state on Sunday and said adequate arrangements have been put in place.

"I reviewed preparedness in crucial districts, including Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak. Adequate arrangements in terms of evacuation, infrastructure, shelters, and drinking water, have been made," Jena said while speaking to ANI.

All COVID hospitals in the state have been given alternative power backups to ensure undisturbed treatment of the patients.



"We are keeping robust plan for post-cyclone restoration of electricity and telecom towers if required. All COVID hospitals have been given alternate power backups. Adequate medicines and consumables have been stored at least for seven days," Jena added.

The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Sunday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the wind speed of the cyclone to be around 155-165 km per hour, gusting to 185 km per hour. (ANI)

