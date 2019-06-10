Odisha: Malkangiri administration, police initiate 15-day training program for surrendered Naxals, transgenders

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Malkangiri district administration in Odisha with the help of state police has initiated a 15-day long training program for surrendered Naxals and transgenders in an attempt to make them self-dependent.

The Naxals and transgenders are undergoing the training program for building their physical strength and enhancing their skills.

The district administration and police have organised this training program in Malkangiri under the Government's social security and disability department order for surrendered Naxals and transgenders with an aim of holistic development and rehabilitation.

"District administration has organised this camp for surrendered Naxals and transgenders for their rehabilitation. We are encouraging them to join it and will try to give all possible ways to help them," District Social Security Officer (DSSO), Radha Mani Dalai said.

The administration has identified 15 transgenders and 10 surrendered Naxals for this training program. Apart from building their physical strength and other skills, the program will also give the lessons on Indian Constitution, rights and duties, basic laws with an aim to make them aware and self-dependent.

"Our aim is to make them aware and self-dependent through this, and after this program, we are planning to give them work on contractual basis that invalids security guard, lift operator, ITI jobs etc so they can start their new life, leaving behind their past," Superintendent of Police (SP) Malkangiri, Jagmohan Meena said.

Speaking to ANI, a transgender named Durga said, "We used to clap the entire day by roaming here and there in trains and buses but now we decided to choose a different path. We went to our district collector and asked them to help us. Now, we came here for training. We are now getting training for security guards. Along with us, surrendered Naxals are also taking the training."

Meanwhile, a former Naxal said, "I surrendered in Malkangiri. Now, I am taking the training. Earlier, our future was in darkness but now we can stand on our own feet confidently." (ANI)

