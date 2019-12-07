Odisha: Man held for raping, impregnating Class VII tribal girl

Koraput (Odisha) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly raping for months and impregnating a tribal girl at a residential school here, police said on Saturday.

The man, the husband of the school's headmistress, was arrested after the Class VII student was found to be pregnant, police said.

"The victim is three months pregnant and the accused has been arrested," the police said.

According to Guntupalli SDPO, the accused -- Rajendra Rath -- had been frequently staying at the Sevashram illegally for the last six months and developed physical relations with the girl.

The girl was found three-months pregnant during a recent medical examination.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) counselled the girl. Later, the DCPO reported the matter and a case was registered at Jeypore Sadar police station in this connection.

"Investigation revealed that the husband of the headmistress had kept physical relations with her for the last five to six months and threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone," he added. (ANI)

