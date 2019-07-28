A Maoist banner in Kalahandi district urging people to observe 'Shaheed Saptah'
A Maoist banner in Kalahandi district urging people to observe 'Shaheed Saptah'

Odisha: Maoists put up banners in Kalahandi urging people to observe 'Shaheed Saptah'

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 04:18 IST

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Posters and banners allegedly put up by Maoists appeared at various places of Urladani area here on Saturday urging people to observe 'Shaheed Saptah' or martyrs' week from July 28 to August 3.
The posters are said to have been put up by the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of CPI (Maoist).
Last week, the ultras killed two villagers while one Maoist was killed during combing operations of the police. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 04:00 IST

Rajnath Singh embarks on three-day visit to Mozambique

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday embarked on a three-day visit to the island nation of Mozambique in southern Africa with an aim to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:49 IST

Punjab: CM scraps Fazilka DC's order imposing dress code on employees

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday scrapped orders of Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka, Manpreet Singh Chhatwal, imposing a dress code on employees.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:03 IST

Gujarat: Muslim youth beaten to death over alleged affair with...

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): Four people were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly beating a 17-year-old Muslim youth to death reportedly over his affair with a tribal girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:47 IST

President Kovind to visit three African countries starting Aug 28

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on his first state visit to Benin, Guinea and The Gambia from August 28 with an aim to continue the momentum of India's engagement with Africa.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:04 IST

Kerala unanimously stands by Adoor, says CM Vijayan after...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 28 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday visited filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at his residence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:48 IST

Vijay Mallya moves Supreme Court seeking stay on confiscation of...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:08 IST

PREPAK-RA Group cadre arrested; cache of arms recovered

Imphal (Manipur) [India] July 28 (ANI): Combined team of NIA, 6 Assam Rifles, 30 Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commando arrested a banned proscribe cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (REPAKP-RA) group with a huge cache of arms here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:05 IST

Visited Kargil when the war was at its peak: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he visited Kargil 20 years ago when the war with Pakistan was at its peak and saluted the valor of the soldiers by bowing to the soil there.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:00 IST

ADR gets award from Maharshtra state election commission

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra on Saturday awarded the first 'Democracy Award' in the category of "Increasing Citizens' Participation in Electoral Process (Dissemination of information about contesting candidates to make the voters more

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:00 IST

Modi says India will not succumb to pressure on national...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India will not succumb to any international pressure on the issue of national security and ensure modernisation of defence forces, while noting that the Vajpayee government had given "an effective answer" to Pa

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Maha: 400 people living in chawl in Raigad shifted after water...

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Approximately 400 people who had been living in a chawl near KBK Nagar in Shelu were shifted to a safe location on Saturday, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Raigad Police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:48 IST

Nagaland constitutes commission for RIIN exercise, to submit...

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 27 (ANI): Nagaland government on Saturday issued an order to constitute a three-member commission to chalk out modalities for the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) exercise.

Read More
iocl