Odisha: Maoists put up banners in Kalahandi urging people to observe 'Shaheed Saptah'

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Posters and banners allegedly put up by Maoists appeared at various places of Urladani area here on Saturday urging people to observe 'Shaheed Saptah' or martyrs' week from July 28 to August 3.

The posters are said to have been put up by the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of CPI (Maoist).

Last week, the ultras killed two villagers while one Maoist was killed during combing operations of the police. (ANI)

