Odisha marching ahead with transparency and technology: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the state is moving ahead with transparency, technology and a robust ecosystem of inclusive employment and development.

"Odisha is marching ahead based on transparency, technology and a robust ecosystem of inclusive employment and development," Patnaik said while delivering the inaugural address at the 22nd edition of Enterprise Odisha.

The Chief Minister emphasised on the work done by his government in terms of inclusive employment, developing of industrial infrastructure and the success story of "skill Odisha" initiative, which he said has enhanced employability of the youth manifold.

Highlighting the focus of the "Startup Odisha" initiative, Patnaik said: "My team has targeted to have 150 startups in the state by 2020."

He further called for all stakeholders and the people of Odisha to work together to build a robust industrial ecosystem.

Hemant Sharma, state Commissioner cum Secretary of Department of Industries and MSME, said: "Odisha has become a leader in successfully matchmaking the industry requirements with skilled personnel through its flagship skilling initiative."

This year, the 22nd Enterprise Odisha is exhibiting 200 stalls in the show and 150 companies are participating.

The focus sectors are metal, minerals and power and textile. (ANI)

