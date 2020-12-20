Odisha: Markets decked up in Bhubaneswar ahead of Christmas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): With the Christmas festivities around the corner, markets in Bhubaneswar appear all decked up in Bhubaneswar, on Friday evening.

Red coloured caps, gloves, masks, bells, and Christmas trees of all sizes were available in the markets.

Soumya, a customer said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several markets had remained closed for months this year. As the government gradually eased the lockdown restrictions, the markets in the city are now allowed to open up. I have come here for Christmas shopping."



Ashwasthi, another customer said, "I plan to celebrate Christmas with my family at home only this year. Due to the pandemic, I avoid inter-city travel. The market here is very well decorated. Although, unlike usual, the number of customers is less."



A shopkeeper selling various Christmas items, said, "Due to the pandemic, the footfall of customers as compared to the previous years is low.

Madhusmita Das, another customer at the market, said, "Unlike usual, my family has decided to avoid calling relatives at home due to the pandemic. We will be celebrating the festival on a very low scale. On Christmas, I will visit the church and celebrate at home. For celebrating the festival at home, I have come here to buy a few things. "

The festival of Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. (ANI)

