Odisha medical officer suspended after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Odisha government on Friday suspended Dr Lalit Behera, medical officer of state Assembly dispensary, after he came in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said that all employees of the Assembly will be put in quarantine and the House will be disinfected as an employee came in the contact with the positive COVID-19 patient.

One more person was tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Friday.

Subroto Bagchi, the chief spokesperson of Odisha government said that there are three total cases of coronavirus in the state.

The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus rose to 724 in the country on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

