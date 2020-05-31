Odisha: Migrant workers travel on trailer truck laden with tractors to reach home

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], May 30 (ANI): Around 200 migrant workers were seen travelling in a trailer truck laden with tractors on National Highway-16 in Cuttack, even as the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown continues.

The migrants were traveling from different parts of the country to their respective states. While most of the migrants were seated on the tractors, some were seen lying beneath them.

One of the migrant workers who was on his way to Ranchi in Jharkhand said: "I'm coming from Bengaluru, and the company I work at is closed for the past two months. Traveling like this can be dangerous but we have to go home. The truck driver is taking us for free, and we got food on the way."

"We work at a hotel in Maharashtra and we have faced a lot of problems due to the lockdown, we didn't get anything to eat and were surviving on water. The truck driver is not charging us for the ride," said another migrant.

Even though social distancing norms were flouted, the workers could be seen wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (ANI)

