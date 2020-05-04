Odisha modifies lockdown restriction order, allows buses in green zone

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): Odisha Government on Monday modified it's earlier order to allow running of buses on intra-district and inter-district routes in green zones in the state.

Now, the buses will ply on intra-district and inter-district routes with the passengers up to 50 percent of their seating capacity.

In view of ensuring strict social distancing and isolation to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Odisha government on May 3 extended the lockdown in the state until midnight May 17, 2020.

"And whereas, most of the activities having been permitted in green zones, it is felt necessary to allow plying of buses to facilitate the movement of people to perform such activities," said the government in the order.

In partial modification of the previous order, the government said the buses will be allowed to ply on both intra-district and inter-district routes in green zones but will ply with the passengers up to 50 percent of their seating capacity.

In addition to that, buses will ply exclusively within green zones without passing through the capacity of any red or orange zone.

Plying of buses within green zones shall be further subject to fulfilling their statutory requirements such as laid route permit, registration certificate, fitness certificate, pollution under control certificate, insurance etc.

Earlier the government said, "On activities that are prohibited irrespective of zones, the guidelines included all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA; all passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA; Inter-State Buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA, etc." (ANI)

