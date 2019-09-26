Odisha: Month-long campaign to make state free from malnutrition

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Thursday launched a camp here to observe a state-level nutrition month -- 'Poshan Maah' -- to help make the state malnutrition free.

"We are doing well on nutrition but the challenge is still very tough. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, we will surely achieve the goal of malnutrition free in Odisha," said Sameer Ranjan Das, School and Mass Education Minister.

"A few years ago, the malnutrition level was 63 per cent, which has now come down to 37 per cent. 'Poshan Maah' is being observed to make the people aware of efforts to make Odisha free from malnutrition," said Sandhyabati Pradhan, chairman, OSCPCR. (ANI)

