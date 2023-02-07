Odisha: Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Court of Civil Judge in Hinjilicut

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 7 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Justice of Odisha High Court Justice S. Muralidhar on Monday inaugurated the Court of Civil Judge ( Senior Division)-Cum-Assistant Sessions Judge in Hinjilicut virtually.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said with the opening of this court, a long-standing aspiration of the people of Hinjilicut has been fulfilled.

He added that the Government of Odisha is committed to providing accessible and efficient legal services to our citizens at the doorstep.

He further said that this is a significant step forward in providing access to justice for the people of Hinjilicut." I am sure that the people of Hinjilicut, especially the poor and weaker sections of society, will have an advantage in having this legal facility closer to their homes," he stated.

He hoped that the lawyers of Ganjam will make use of this facility to its fullest potential, and reach out to the litigant public to provide justice and fairness.



He thanked the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and other judges for their support in adding another court to the existing judicial edifice.

Speaking on the occasion from Cuttack, Chief Justice of Odisha High Court Justice S. Muralidhar said that the High Court and judiciary have been taking initiatives so that there is no delay in providing justice to people. He added that the High court didn't close down even during the pandemic.

Specifying the steps, he said, Opening of new courts, the appointment of judicial officers, the use of technology and rationalization of cases in different courts and many other steps have been taken to improve the performance of the judicial system. He thanked the Chief Minister and Odisha Government for the support for the opening of new courts.

Judge, Odisha High Court Justice B.R. Sarangi appreciated the vision of the Chief Minister in opening new courts and taking justice closer to people. He thanked the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice for their support in opening new courts.

Registrar General of the High Court Pratap Kumar Patra welcomed the guests and Registrar (Judicial) Suman Mishra offered the vote of thanks.

Among others, Ganjam District and Sessions Judge Anand Chandra Behera, Representatives of Hijilicut, Ganjam and Chhatrapur Bar Associations were present.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was present. (ANI)

