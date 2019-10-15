Odisha: Naveen Patnaik launches health projects worth Rs 400 crore for district hospitals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced health care projects of around Rs 400 crore for district hospitals.



This comes a few days after Patnaik launched 'Mo Sarkar' - an initiative to improve governance by collecting feedback.



"About 10 days ago on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary Mo Sarkar was launched, we focussed on police and health. I have made 120 calls to take people visiting hospitals and police stations to gather their feedback and the response has been overwhelming," the Chief Minister told media persons.



"As part of our strategy, I had sent senior officers across the State with a directive to cover at least 15 districts, the feedback on peoples' participation has been very inspiring and the response by both police and health functionaries in the field has been very encouraging," he said.



Under the new initiative, the state government will provide Rs 15 lakh to all four 'Rogi Kalyan Samities' from Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for patients' welfare, along with Rs 10 lakh for promotion of blood donation activities.



The doctors of Malkangiri District Hospital will get proper accommodation and attendants.



Detailed planning has been approved for a composite hospital with 500 beds at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.



On the same lines, Nabarangpur District Hospital's bed strength will also be increased to 200 with three new ambulances and 3 mahaparayan. (ANI)

