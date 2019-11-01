Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo)

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik sanctions redevelopment of Swaragadwara in Puri, his father's memorial to be moved out

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:55 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Nov 1 (ANI): In a rare gesture, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided that his father's memorial at Swargadwara in the holy city of Puri will be shifted for creating facilities for people visiting it for cremation as the place lacks space and people have a deep desire to have final rites there.
It is believed by crores of Hindus that salvation can be obtained if one is cremated at Swargadwara, which means the 'door to heaven'.
A large number of people from Odisha and outside the state come for the cremation of their loved ones at Swargdwara.
Having one's final rites and cremation at Puri's Swargadwara is a deep desire and wish of the people of the state.
There is a lack of space at Swargadwara due to various reasons and Odisha government has decided to remove all encroachments to make it more spacious.
Apart from beautification and redevelopment of Swargadwara, the state government has decided to create facilities and amenities for people visiting it for cremations.
It is believed that the true essence of happiness comes from sacrifice and making it for one's people and land truly epitomises an ideal person.
Former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik is seen as an embodiment of the virtue as he devoted himself to the welfare of people of Odisha.
Keeping this in mind, the Odisha Government has decided to move the "samadhi" (memorial) of Biju Patnaik from Swargadwara so that the place can be further developed with more space for the benefit of crores of Hindus.
Biju Patnaik's place is in the hearts of crores of Odias and the state government has decided that only his memorial plaque would find a place in Swargadwara and not his `samadhi'.
Acrimonious scenes are normally observed for obtaining land for 'samadhi' by followers when a legendary political leader passes away.
However, in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik is continuing the legacy of the sacrifice of his father Biju Patnaik and has decided to give away the land of his father's 'Samadhi' at Swargadwara for the betterment of crores of Odias.
Patnaik has also been working towards the welfare of the people of Odisha following his father's footsteps.
The implementation of the master plan for the development of Shree Jagannath Temple has led to the clearing of all obstructions around it.
This has happened due to the cooperation of the people of Puri and the state government's perceived determination.
Patnaik handing over the land of his father's 'Samadhi' is seen as another significant step for the development of Jagannath Puri.
Jagannath Dham Puri is the blessed place which embodies the faith and trust of crores of Hindus across the world.
Puri is the land, which is bestowed with the Srimandir, Bada-danda, Mahadodhi and Swargadwara and the sand and water of the place are considered to be holy. (ANI)

