Odisha: NIT Rourkela assistant professor, wife found dead

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): An Assistant Professor from the Life Sciences Department of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) Rasu Jaybalan and his wife Malini were found dead inside their official residence here, police said.

The police have recovered a suicide note from the incident spot in which the duo has mentioned that they have taken this extreme step as they were upset for being childless.

"Suicide note recovered from the spot. It mentions that they were distressed as they had no child," said Sarthak Sarangi, SP Rourkela while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

