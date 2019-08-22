Villagers carried a pregnant woman on a sling for 12 kilometers due to lack of proper road connectivity in Kalahandi district. (Photo/ANI)
Villagers carried a pregnant woman on a sling for 12 kilometers due to lack of proper road connectivity in Kalahandi district. (Photo/ANI)

Odisha: No roads, villagers carry pregnant woman on cot for 12 kms

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:43 IST

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): In absence of proper road connectivity, a pregnant woman was carried on a cot by locals for at least 12 kilometers, through Jelingadhora River up to Kaniguma Gram here in order to avail the facility of an ambulance.
The incident occurred on August 21 in Thaumal Rampur village, where the 23-year-old, Saibani Goud was in need of medical aid during her labor pain.
Soon after, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker informed the local health centre to send an ambulance. Unfortunately, due to poor road connectivity and lack of suspension bridge over Jelingadora River, the ambulance was unable to reach the location.
Hence, the villagers had to carry Saibani on a cot, wading through the Jelingadhora River, till Kaniguma, which is 12 kilometers away from Nehela village.
Thaumul Rampur is a tribal and neglected block of Kalahandi district. Villagers here face these problems almost every year during rainy seasons.
According to the locals, during elections, political leaders promise to build a bridge but do nothing after it gets over and the residents continue to suffer.
Earlier in July, tribals here had to carry the body of their relative, Nigidi Majhi, who died during treatment in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district on a sling made of cloth after authorities denied providing a hearse van.
After that incident, many leaders and respective authorities visited the district but nothing was done for the betterment of roads and connectivity. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:42 IST

Bihar: 22 rifles fail to boom during gun salute to former Bihar...

Supaul (Bihar) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): While former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra mortal remains were being cremated with full state honour, 22 rifles carried by police personnel failed to fire a single shot here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:31 IST

ED to question Raj Thackeray today, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Police on Thursday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande ahead of party chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:19 IST

Chidambaram spends night at CBI headquarter which he inaugurated in 2011

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, as then union home minister had participated in the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi's Lodhi road area in 2011- the same building where he spent Wednesday night after being arreste

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:12 IST

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Odisha and Kerala

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Kerala on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:06 IST

DMK MP Bharathi condemns Chidambaram's arrest; accuses BJP of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP RS Bharathi on Thursday condemned the arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram and accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the opposition parties.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:38 IST

Rahul remembers Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in strengthening India

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday recalled the contribution of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in signing the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram accords by stating that the st

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:24 IST

Etawah ragging case: Preliminary inquiry report denies ragging...

Eatwah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Days after a video went viral featuring first-year MBBS students being allegedly ragged by their seniors, Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai said that a preliminary inquiry report has denied any such ragging i

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:13 IST

It's being done just to divert attention from issue of Article...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said that his father's arrest by CBI on Wednesday night in connection with INX Media case is being done just to divert attention from the issue of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:16 IST

Will fight this trumped-up, vindictive act politically and...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): After former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI on Wednesday night in connection with INX Media case, his son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said they will fight this "trumped-up and vindictive act" by a "pliant agency" politically and lega

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:14 IST

Odisha govt integrates Directorates with administrative...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): In an attempt to expedite the process of decision-making, Odisha Government has decided to integrate various Directorates with their respective administrative departments to function as composite departments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:03 IST

Army jawan makes video, requests officials to save his land in...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): An Army jawan, belonging to Ellaapalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, has made a video urging the authorities and public to help his mother and save their land from encroachment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:03 IST

Protest against demolition of Sant Ravidas temple in Delhi;...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad along with few others were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday after protesting against the demolition of Sant Ravidas temple here.

Read More
iocl