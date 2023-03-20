Odisha: Number of free diagnostic services at govt-run medical centres rises to 146

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 20 (ANI): Aiming to provide qualitative universal health care for the people of Odisha, the state government has expanded the range of free diagnostic services to 146 tests to the entire population of the state irrespective of income level in Government hospitals and Health Sub-centres.

"These services are assured under NIDAAN Scheme launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 1, 2018. The entire population of the state irrespective of income level is entitled to get these free services in Government hospitals and Health Sub-centres. The Medical College and Hospitals ( MC&Hs) will provide 221 types of pathological tests free of cost," state Health Minister Niranjan Pujari said on Monday.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit stated that "the list of essential diagnostic tests will be modified keeping in view State's priority and diseases burden from time to time."



She clarified that the district headquarter hospitals would provide 146 types of tests, the sub-divisional hospitals would provide 121 types of tests, the community health centres ( CHCs) would provide 103 type of tests, primary health centres ( PHCs) would provide 65 types of tests. and the sub-centres would provide 16 types of diagnostic tests free of cost to all patients. Different MC&Hs of the state will provide 221 types of cost-free diagnostic tests to all patients.

The speciality and high-end pathological tests would be provided through credible outsource agencies selected through Gem tender. The selected agency would establish required sample collection centres at District, Sub-division, Block, CHC & PHC levels.

The heads of the government health facilities were asked to display the list of assured diagnostic services at prominent places of their respective institutions for public information and awareness.

Minister Pujari assured that the quality of free diagnostic services would be ensured through "appropriate external and internal quality control measures" as per national quality assurance standards. (ANI)

