Odisha offers dedicated manufacturing cluster to attract Japanese investment

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Industries Department of Odisha on Wednesday listed out advantages such as stable governance, state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, abundant natural resources and strategically placed coastline to attract investment from Japan in the India-Japan investment forum.

The India-Japan investment forum virtual conference was organised by Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) in which Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Odisha Minister for Energy, MSME and Industry spoke about the steps taken to streamline the investment process and to create a business-friendly environment.

"To support new industries planning to set up in the state, we have an efficient single-window system which hand-holds them throughout the investment grounding process," the minister said.

Mishra said that there is a dedicated Japanese manufacturing cluster to attract investors from Japan.

"The state government offered 3.53 square kilometre industry-ready land near Bhubaneswar. The particular land parcel is a plug-and-play industrial land with a dedicated research lab, dormitories for employees, and other facilities required for new industrial projects," he said.

For investors intending to set up petrochemical units, the state has 2,500 acres of industrial ready-to-set up plots near Paradip port, also home to a large crude oil refinery facility of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, said Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Odisha in the event.

"With abundant natural resources, surplus availability of power at a cost lesser than many other industrialised states of India and a strategically located coastline, within reach of the ASEAN markets Odisha could be the most promising investment destination for countries like Japan, " added Sharma in his presentation.(ANI)

