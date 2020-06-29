Odisha officer found dead at his residence in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): A newly-recruited Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer was found dead at his residence in Dumduma area of Khandagiri, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Abhilash Swarup Mohapatra, hails from Balangir and was supposed to join duty in a few days at the Odisha Secretariat.

"We have registered a case of unnatural death at Khadanagari police station. One OSF officer has committed suicide by hanging. He was supposed to join duty in a few days. But as of now, prima facie, he committed suicide due to some family issues," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Kumar Sahu told ANI.

The police said that post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family. (ANI)

