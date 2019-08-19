Odisha: Official residence of BJD MLA set on fire in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A group of unknown miscreants allegedly set the official residence of Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Talcher MLA, Braja Kishore Pradhan, on fire in Bhubaneshwar.

The incident took place at around 1:30 on Sunday night when Pradhan was not present at his residence.

"The investigation has just started. We have engaged special scientific teams who are present at the spot and we are trying to find the accused. It seems that somebody has set the house on fire in a deliberate manner and it's a case of mischief," said Anjaya Ku Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneshwar.

"It would be too early to say anything in this regard without some definite knowledge. We have received the report and a case will be registered into this matter. We will definitely find out the accused behind this incident," he added.

According to the police, two cars and two motorcycles were gutted in the incident.

Police and fire department were informed soon after the incident occurred and the fire was doused off by the fire tenders.

ACP along with other senior officers and special scientific teams including chemical examination team was present at the spot for carrying out a detailed investigation. (ANI)

