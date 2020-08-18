Odisha: One held for rape, murder of teenaged tribal girl

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The main accused in rape and murder case of an 18-year-old girl in Mayurbhanj has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Monday, the police said.

A tribal girl, who was a class XII student in the Mayurbhanj district, was raped and murdered last month, allegedly by the accused Jyotiram Paduria.

"The case was registered on July 3. The accused Jyotiram was arrested on August 16, who was produced before the court next day, which sent him to judicial custody till further hearing," said ASP Sudam Sahu.

However, social activist Rhea Bari observed that it was not an act of a single person and the police must do a thorough probe in the case.

"An 18-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Mayurganj. The local police were harassing her family members. However, after the effort of the local Ho community and social activists, the police changed the investigating officer. We hope that the person who has been arrested now is brought to justice. It does not seem to be an act of a single person. The police must track down other culprits," Bari alleged. (ANI)

