Odisha: OSDMA to launch special cell for PwDs

Odisha [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Considering the special needs and vulnerability of the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and mainstreaming their needs into disaster management, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has decided to open a separate cell for them.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Bishnupada Sethi, Managing Director, OSDMA and Special Relief Commissioner, on Tuesday.

The cell will look into the special needs of the PwDs during an evacuation, search and rescue, rehabilitation and resettlement during and after any natural disaster.

"It will help in building a network with both government and private organisations besides preparing a database of Persons with Disabilities and Disabilities Persons Organisations in the state and prepare plans accordingly," an official statement read.

Another primary objective of the cell would be to impart training on special care to be given to PwDs during an evacuation, search and rescue for response forces like-ODRAF, NDRF, Red Cross, Civil Defense and Community level Task Forces Volunteers.

All the multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters will be also be made disabled-friendly, the statement added. (ANI)