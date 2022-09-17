Odisha: Over 700 active Naxals, supporters surrender in Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], September 17 (ANI): Over 700 active Naxals surrendered before the Malkangiri police and BSF at Andrahal BSF camp, said the officials on Saturday.

Out of these 700, around 300 militias were from villages of Bhajaguda, Biseiguda, Khalguda, Patraput, Ondeipadar, Sambalpur and Sindhiput of Andrahal and Padalput, Kusumput, Matamput and Jodigumma villages of Rangbel Grampanchayat.

All these villages are located on the Odisha-AP border and were the erstwhile stronghold of Naxals.

These Naxals supporters used to assist in the violent activities and were involved in the killing of Security Forces, Civilians. They were also supplying logistics to them.

"The surrendered militias/supporters of Odisha and bordering Andhra Pradesh exhibited their opposition towards the Maoist ideology by burning the dress materials and effigies of Maoists and gave slogans 'Maobadi Murdabad Ama Sarkar Jindabad' before a large group of media before surrendering," read a statement by police.



Developmental initiatives of the State Government coupled with the strategic deployment of Security Forces inspired the villagers to join the mainstream.

"A series of developmental works like the construction of new roads, bridges, Medical facilities, installation of mobile towers, and a project to supply drinking water, and electricity to all the houses in the area, motivated them to join the mainstream and partake in the development process," the statement added.

The surrender was done before Malkangiri police and BSF at Andrahal BSF camp in presence of Rajesh Pandit, IPS, DIG, SWR, Koraput, Nitesh Wadhwani, IPS, SP, Malkangiri and Madan Lal, DIG, BSF, Koraput, Jagdish Dalai, 2 IC, 65 Bn of BSF.

Earlier on June 2, 50 active hard-core Naxal supporters had surrendered before the DGP, Odisha.

On June 11, 2022, 347 Maoist supporters surrendered before Malkangiri police and BSF at Jantri BSF Camp and on August 22, 2022, 550 supporters surrendered before Malkangiri police and BSF at Janbai BSF Camp and joined the mainstream.

This has created a huge impact in the area and many more are considering "GHAR WAPASI" in the future. (ANI)

