Odisha Panchayati Raj Dept asks Collectors to submit expenditure details towards management of temporary medical centres

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): State Panchayati Raj Department has asked Collectors to submit expenditure details towards the management of Temporary Medical Centres/Camps (TMCs) established for COVID-19, including civil construction and others.

Total 16,818 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps have been readied in 6798 Gram Panchayats of Odisha.

In all these Centres, total number of 7,62,381 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas. (ANI)

