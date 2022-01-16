Odisha: Para-athlete Kamalakanta Nayak to attempt Guinness Record by covering 200 km in 24 hrs in wheelchair

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): Para-athlete Kamalakanta Nayak is on a mission to enter the Guinness Book of World Records by covering 200 km in 24 hrs in his wheelchair.

He is all set to attempt a Guinness Record for the 'Greatest Distance' covered in 24 hours in a manual wheelchair from Master Canteen Square to Rajmahal Square Cycle Track point in Odisha.

"After spinal cord injury, I have struggled with suicidal thoughts. But family, coach, doctors supported me to recover," Nayak said.

Odisha Wheelchair Basketball Association along with a team of Betterlife Foundation has been assisting Kamal Kanta to successfully attempt the World record.





From not being able to walk to being a marathoner, Kamal has come a long way.

His unending quest to resurrect life brought him across Dr, P P Mohanty of the National Institute of Rehabilitation Training & Research, Olatpur.

"My sister and Dr P P Mohanty at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Training & Research, Olatpur, Durgabhai, S Vaidyanathan, my coach constantly motivated me to come back to life and participate in para-athlete. I was not able to get up from bed but they helped and motivated me so much that I can run a marathon," he added.



"This is time I want to set a record for 200 km marathon. My message to all the specially-abled people is that we are no different from other people. We can perform all kind of activities just like any other person," he added.

Kamal Kanta first participated in The Ability Marathon, in Kalinga Stadium conducted by the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities Department (SSEPD) Department, the government of Odisha. Thereafter, he started participating in a different marathons across India.

He is the only Indian who completed a wheelchair ultra-marathon of 139.57 km in 15 hours. He is also 16 times half-marathon runner - (21 km), 13 times full marathon runner - (42 km) and Captain of the Odisha Wheelchair Basketball Team. He also has a record-setting journey of over 4200 km on a wheelchair in the year 2020. (ANI)

