Odisha: Pension for kin of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who succumb to COVID-19 in line of duty

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Odisha government on Friday announced a monthly pension for the family members of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who succumb to the COVID-19 virus in line of duty in the state.

According to the official order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner: "The spouse/next of kin of deceased Anganwadi workers who succumbs to COVID-19 in line of duty under active deployment by the State Authorities shall continue to receive Rs 7,500 per month till the date he /she would have attained the age of 60 years had he/she survived."

Similarly, the order decreed, "The spouse/next of kin of deceased ASHA working under health and family welfare department, who succumbs to COVID-19 in line of duty under active deployment by the State Authorities, shall continue to receive Rs 5000 per months till the date he /she would have attained the age of 60 years had he/she survived."

The state government has instructed the finance department to issue detailed guidelines in this regard. (ANI)

