Odisha: People celebrate 'Bhogi' festival in full fervour, light bonfires

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 13 (ANI): People in the Gajapati district of Odisha celebrated the Bhogi festival, which marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

Sambit Kumar Patra, a local on Tuesday said, "Today is Bhogi. We are enjoying the festival of Bhogi. In Odisha, Telegu people are enjoying this festival. Many of us are wearing masks and ensuring social distancing norms to combat in view of COVID-19."

Akansha, a college student said, "For the last three years, I was living in a hostel for my studies. I did not celebrate Pongal there. However, for my final year, I have come back home and celebrating Pongal with my family. Everyone gathered here is enjoying."



On the occasion, people were seen circling around the bonfire and women also drew colourful rangoli outside their house.

Sitaram, a local said, "We are enjoying this festival. I am not a native of Odisha but live here. We had tasty food and we all enjoyed dancing and singing with our loved ones."

Sugar Cane plants were tied in front of the houses, representing sweetness and auspiciousness of the season.

Bhogi, largely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South Odisha, is part of the Pongal festival in which useless household articles are put in a bonfire.

Pongal is observed to mark the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season. (ANI)

