Odisha Police arrest key accused in January 1999 gangrape case

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India] February 23 (ANI): Odisha Police has nabbed the prime accused in a gangrape case pertaining to January 1999 which triggered an outcry across the country, from Maharashtra's Lonavala on Sunday.

The accused identified as Biban Biswal who was allegedly masquerading as a man identified as Jalandhar Swain was hiding in Maharashtra for 22 years and was involved in a gangrape case in Odisha.



"We have arrested Biban Biswal, the prime accused of a gangrape case pertaining to January 1999. He was hiding in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The crime was heinous, we will make sure that the victim gets justice," Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Sudhansu Sarangi told ANI.

"He was working as a plumber, allegedly masquerading as a man identified as Jalandhar Swain," Sarangi said.

He added that the police have started an operation "Silent Wiper" three months back to catch hold of the accused. With the help of the Maharashtra Police, we tracked him down, he said. (ANI)

