Odisha Police arrests fugitive real estate firm director from Andhra Pradesh in cheating case

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police on Saturday arrested the director of a real estate company, who had been absconding from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in a cheating case.

Manoj Kumar Panda, one of the accused Directors of M/s Odyssa Home and Commercials Pvt Ltd, a real estate company was arrested from Annavaram in Kakinada district with the help of Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday.

Panda was produced before the Judicial Magistrate of 1st Class Court of Prathipadu, East Godavari and was brought on transit remand to Bhubaneswar for his production before the OPID Court, Cuttack.

The case is based on a complaint of Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra. It is alleged that many investors were duped to the tune of Rs 20 crore by the Directors of M/s Odyssa Homes and Commercials Pvt Ltd on the pretext of providing them flats in its Apartment Project namely, 'Ganapati Homes' located in Sampur Mouza, Bhubaneswar near Kalinga Studio.



Police said other criminal cases have also been registered at different police stations against the Directors of Odyssa Homes.

Manoj Kumar Panda was heading all affairs of the company and has cheated many investors in their different projects in the name of giving flats/lands, said police.

Aurobindo Santra, the MD of the company, has already been arrested in the case earlier and is now in judicial custody.

Look out notice was issued against Panda by the Bureau of Immigration on the request of EOW, BBSR. Acting upon the intelligence input, the EOW team was on the trail of the accused all the way from Vishakhapatnam to Annavaram in Kakinada District of Andhra Pradesh and finally arrested Panda from a hotel near Annavaram temple where he was hiding.

The accused was frequently changing his location every one or two days. During the investigation, so many incriminating documents like agreements, money receipts etc have been seized. The investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

