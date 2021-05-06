Odisha Police escorts 345 tankers carrying 6354.742 MT medical oxygen to states

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): A total of 345 tankers carrying 6354.742 megatonne medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

According to a press release, Odisha police will escort more containers carrying oxygen today.

As many as 35 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 585.98 megatonnes, 84 from Dhenkanal with 1322.78 megatonnes, 88 from Jajpur with 1815.99 megatonnes, and 138 from Rourkela with 2629.992 megatonnes.

Further, 105 tankers with 2147 megatonne of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 97 tankers with 1657.109 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Telangana.

Tamil Nadu received seven tankers filled with 136.42 megatonnes of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana received 41 tankers filled with 783.822 megatonnes of oxygen.



As many as 14 tankers with 234.36 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 243.461 MT of oxygen-filled in 16 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 27 tankers have carried around 488.68 megatonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 35 tankers with 601.52 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh and two tankers with 33 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Delhi and one tanker with 29.32 megatonnes sent to Punjab in last 14 days.

Based on the directive of the Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SSP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensuring that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, and other needy states.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned an additional fund of Rs 2 crores for Puri, Rs 1 crore for Subarnapur, and Rs 4.62 crores for Sambalpur for COVID management from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (ANI)

