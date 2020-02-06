Odisha Police executes 5,121 Non-Bailable Warrants in nine days

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): As many as 5,121 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were executed by the Odisha Police">Odisha Police during a nine-day drive which concluded recently.

As per the direction of the Director-General of Police (DGP), Odisha, a special nine-day drive to execute NBWs was conducted throughout the state from January 27 to February 4.

During the special drive, 5,121 NBWs were executed which compares favourably with 16,499 NBWs executed in the whole of 2019. Execution of NBWs facilities trial of cases by respective courts, according to an official release by DGP Odisha Office.

"Due to the special drive, the total pendency of NBWs has been brought down by 20 per cent. Total pendency of NBW at the beginning of the drive was 39,254, 1,685 more NBW were received during the drive period," said Soumendra Priyadarshi, Additional DGP.

"5,121 warrants were executed and 4,333 NBWs otherwise disposed of, which were mostly recalled. So, total pendency at the end of the drive is 31,482," Priyadarshi said.

The Ganjam district police executed the highest 733 numbers of NBWs whereas Koraput district police executed 427 NBWs. (ANI)

