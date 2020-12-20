Odisha Police, forest officials destroy cannabis plants spread around 40 acres land

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): Cannabis plants on about 40 acres of land in Ganjam district were destroyed in a joint operation by police and forest department on Saturday.



Abhiram Behera, Deputy Superintendent of Police (excise) said that around 300 personnel carried out the operation on the instruction of the district collector.

"Around 300 personnel carried out the operation. Cannabis worth Rs 2 crores has been destroyed," Behera told ANI.

The DSP said that such types of operations will be carried in other places as well. (ANI)

