Odisha police nabs drug supplier absconding for 2 years

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], January 18 (ANI): Odisha police arrested a narcotics drug supplier absconding for two years in Ganjam district of Odisha on Tuesday, as per an official release.

The accused was arrested on January 15 by a Special Cell supervised by ACP Attar Singh near Tehsil Office, Digapahandi.

The 29-year-old drug supplier, Badakulu Ludu aka Sushant was reportedly absconding from Delhi in the case of supplying Ganja. Delhi Police announced Rs 50,000 cash reward against him.



"Accused was absconding in a case of drug trafficking registered at Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi in the year 2021. Proceedings to declare him Proclaimed Offender were going on in the trial court of Delhi. The arrested had a reward of Rs 50,000 from Delhi Police for any information leading to his arrest," read the press release.

According to the release, the drug supplier was involved in supplying Ganja in Delhi/NCR for the last five years. "There was also information that the accused was still indulging in the supply of narcotic drugs from Odisha to various parts of the country including Delhi/NCR," as per the official release.

Multiple teams were sent to different areas of Odisha to track the movements of the fugitive. After efforts of more than three months, information was received by the Special Cell team about the location of the accused in the Digapahandi area, which eventually led to his arrest on January 15.

"During the interrogation of Badakulu Ludu, it has been revealed that he is the kingpin of the inter-state narcotics drug cartel," reads the press release.

Further investigation to identify and arrest the remaining members of the drug syndicate is in progress. (ANI)

