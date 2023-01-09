Odisha Police pays tribute to Vijaya Laxmi Devi, state first woman Sub-Inspector

Angul (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): The state of Odisha fondly remembered its first and India's third lady Sub-Inspector Vijaya Laxmi Devi on Sunday.

The officer, who belonged to the Dhenkanal district of Odisha, joined the state police force on January 8, 1962.



She was the third woman to become a police sub-inspector after Shanti Parwani of Mumbai and Shakuntala Vashisth of Delhi.

She was a well-known sportsperson and had even represented the state in Patiala.



After completing her higher studies from Ravenshaw College in Cuttack, she joined Odisha Police as the first woman sub-inspector.

She joined Police Training College, Angul as Cadet Sub Inspector and successfully completed 06 months of practical training.

After completing her training, she was posted as an SI in Cuttack district.

To encourage girls for joining the police force, a portrait of Vijaya Laxmi Devi has been hung on the wall of the Police training centre.

Inspector General of police and the Principal of Police Training College J. N. Pankaj also offered his tribute to Vijayalaksmi Devi while other women officers remembered her.

"She was the first woman sub-inspector of Odisha Police. As per information, she was the third woman sub-inspector in India. In the 1960s it was very difficult for women to join even a profession like teaching, let alone uniformed service. She achieved her dream of becoming a police officer and became an inspiration for thousands of other girls," he said. (ANI)

