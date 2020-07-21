Odisha police to issue special appreciation letters to 95 personnel for joining duty after Covid recovery

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): In order to encourage police personnel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Odisha Director General of Police Abhay has announced to issue 'special appreciation letters' to police personnel, who have resumed duty following their recovery from the coronavirus.

In this regard, Odisha DGP wrote to 'all heads of police establishments' to send names of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 and joined duty for issuance of 'special appreciation for recovered corona warriors' by him.

He informed that 95 cured police personnel have joined their duties in different districts.

"Many police corona warriors have been infected with COVID-19 while discharging their duty. However, COVID-19 has not affected their spirit or determination to save the people of Odisha. They have defeated COVID-19 and re-joined frontline enforcement duty. So far 95 police corona warriors re-joined frontline enforcement duty after being recovered from COVID-19," the DGP said.

"In recognition of their dedication and commitment to Public service, Odisha Police has decided to issue "Special Appreciation" from DGP and for all such Police Corona Warriors who on recovery promptly join enforcement duty," the Odisha DGP's office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the police personnel who have resumed their duties after recovering from coronavirus. "Appreciation for @Odisha_Police personnel, who have resumed duty after recovering from COVID19. Odisha will remain grateful to #CovidWarriors for their dedication and sacrifice during this fight against the invisible enemy," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

