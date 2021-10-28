Odisha: Prahlad Joshi asks officials to explore possibilities of using Paradip Port Trust as coal hub

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday visited the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in the Hingula area of Odisha and directed the officials to increase the coal transportation, the Ministry of Coal said.

"Joshi directed the officials to fully utilise the port facilities to increase coal transportation through the sea route and asked officials to explore possibilities of using PTP as a coal hub," said an official release.



As per the official release, the union minister also inspected the coal loading system at PPT along with the Minister of State for Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve.

Joshi also visited the site of the Rail Receival System near PPT wherein coal is unloaded with the help of wagon-tipplers. "This system of unloading is efficient, helps in saving time and demurrage charges, while also reducing the spread of coal dust," the minister said.

Later today, the coal minister visited Balram opencast project site in the Hingula area of MCL. "With an annual capacity of 8 MT, this mine is operated by an all-women crew for mine blasting work," the minister added. (ANI)

