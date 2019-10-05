Odisha: Pregnant woman dies after ambulance runs out of fuel

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A pregnant woman died on Saturday while being shifted to a hospital via an ambulance which allegedly ran out of fuel near Kuliana.

Reportedly the pregnant woman was admitted to Bangiriposhi Hospital initially. Later, she was being shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) in Baripada when she lost her life on the way.

However, she was rushed to PRMMCH via another ambulance but the doctors declared her brought dead.

"The vehicle had sufficient fuel but the oil pipe burst on the way which caused leakage of fuel. The patient was also in a critical condition. The investigation is underway. The incident is really saddening. I called the doctors at Bangiriposhi hospital, where the deceased woman was initially admitted. Doctors there told me that the driver asserted there was some problem with the fuel pipe. I will inquire this matter, whether it was irresponsibility or any other unfortunate incident," said Dr PK Mohapatra, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Baripada.

According to Mohapatra, after the ambulance broke down midway, another ambulance was called at 108 and the woman was shifted to another hospital.

"This is irresponsible behaviour on part of the hospital authority and ambulance staff. They should have checked the ambulance before sending it," said Prakash Soren, MLA Baripada. (ANI)

