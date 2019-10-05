A pregnant woman dies while she was being shifted to a hospital via an ambulance which allegedly ran out of fuel. (Photo/ANI)
A pregnant woman dies while she was being shifted to a hospital via an ambulance which allegedly ran out of fuel. (Photo/ANI)

Odisha: Pregnant woman dies after ambulance runs out of fuel

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:25 IST

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A pregnant woman died on Saturday while being shifted to a hospital via an ambulance which allegedly ran out of fuel near Kuliana.
Reportedly the pregnant woman was admitted to Bangiriposhi Hospital initially. Later, she was being shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) in Baripada when she lost her life on the way.
However, she was rushed to PRMMCH via another ambulance but the doctors declared her brought dead.
"The vehicle had sufficient fuel but the oil pipe burst on the way which caused leakage of fuel. The patient was also in a critical condition. The investigation is underway. The incident is really saddening. I called the doctors at Bangiriposhi hospital, where the deceased woman was initially admitted. Doctors there told me that the driver asserted there was some problem with the fuel pipe. I will inquire this matter, whether it was irresponsibility or any other unfortunate incident," said Dr PK Mohapatra, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Baripada.
According to Mohapatra, after the ambulance broke down midway, another ambulance was called at 108 and the woman was shifted to another hospital.
"This is irresponsible behaviour on part of the hospital authority and ambulance staff. They should have checked the ambulance before sending it," said Prakash Soren, MLA Baripada. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:45 IST

J-K: Five including two active terrorists chargesheeted for...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chargesheet has been filed against five persons including two active terrorists by Kulgam Police before the competent court for terror offences.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:45 IST

Bargari sacrilege cases: CBI judge upholds Punjab's right to...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A Special CBI court here on Saturday upheld Punjab government's right to the closure report in Bargari sacrilege cases, finding "sufficient reason" to its satisfaction to supply a certified copy of the report along with all the attached documents to the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:39 IST

Timing restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar NH, commuters advised not...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Traffic Police headquarters in Srinagar has informed that the movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall be allowed according to a new schedule.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:28 IST

Delhi: 6 arrested in connection with brutal murder of minor in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested six persons in connection with the brutal murder of a minor boy in Geeta Colony.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:26 IST

J-K: Terrorists fire at civilian in Kokernag area of Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Terrorists fired at a civilian in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:23 IST

West Bengal: Transgender community offers prayer to unique 'Ardh...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The city's transgender community has organised a special Durga Puja by offering prayers to unique Durga idol -- Ardh Nariswar -- depicting half Shiva and half Parvati.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:18 IST

Ministry of Agriculture team to visit J-K

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A high-level team from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MAFW) is going to visit Jammu and Kashmir to look into the infrastructure for the overall development of agriculture and horticulture sector in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:12 IST

India to supply fifth tranche of assistance to help Bangladesh...

New Delhi[India], Oct 5 (ANI): India will supply a fifth tranche of humanitarian assistance to support Bangladesh's efforts to shelter the Rohingyas in temporary camps in Cox's Bazar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:12 IST

Former chairman of PMC bank arrested by Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Waryam Singh, was on Saturday arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:51 IST

Phenomenal change in Indian politics, Modi will rule for years...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for leading the BJP to a grand victory in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Ram Madhav on Saturday said the two leaders had brought a phenomenal and qualitative change in Indian politics where vote

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:39 IST

Police must deal strictly with elements involved in...

Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbah Singh on Saturday asked the cops to deal strictly with the elements involved in radicalisation of youths and pushing them towards terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:37 IST

PMC Bank case: EOW freezes bank accounts of former MD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has frozen the bank accounts of Joy Thomas, the suspended Managing Director of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Read More
iocl