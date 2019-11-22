Odisha: Professor held for sexually harassing girl student in Mayurbhanj

Baripada (Odisha) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Odisha police on Friday arrested a professor for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student in the state's Mayurbhanj district.

The accused is the Head of the Department at a College situated in Baripada.

The man was arrested after the victim's father lodged an FIR at the Baripada police station.

"Yesterday, one law student was molested by a professor who is a HOD of English department. The father of the girl has filed an FIR in the matter. The teacher has apologized and we will soon record his statement," said Ashok Nayak, Inspector in Charge, Baripada.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

