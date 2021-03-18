Odisha promotes students of class 1 to 8 without exams

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 17 (ANI): Odisha School and Mass Education Department on Wednesday promoted all the students from standard 1 to 8 to the next class without examination for the academic session 2020-21.

The decision came in view of the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The state government has also decided to conduct remedial classes for the first two to three months in the new academic session to bring the students to appropriate competence level.

The decision will be applicable to all government, government-aided and also un-aided private schools under the School and Mass Education Department.

In Odisha, schools reopened for 10th and 12th standards from January 8, while colleges and universities for final year students reopened from January 11. (ANI).

