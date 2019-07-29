Odisha Rasagola receives GI tag

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): Odisha on Monday received the official recognition for its 'Odisha Rasagola' from the Geographical Indication (GI) of India.

Odisha had moved the GI Registry for GI tag for its own version of Rasagola after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its 'Banglar Rasagulla' in 2017.

Last year a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was also filed in Odisha High Court seeking Geographical Indication (GI) Tag for Odisha's Rasagola.

The GI Tag of "Odisha Rasagola" will be valid until February 22, 2028.

The Managing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited (OSIC Ltd), in Madhupatna and Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti Odisha in Bhubaneswar, are the registered proprietors of the G.I. "Odisha Rasagola" in respect of Food Stuff Rasagola falling in Class - 30. (ANI)

