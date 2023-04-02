Odisha records 15 pc growth in GST collection in past 12 months

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 2 (ANI): Odisha has recorded a Gross GST collection of Rs 4749.02 Crore during March 2023 against Rs 4124.66 Crore during March 2022 with a growth of 15.14 per cent.

The Gross collection of Rs 4749.02 Crore is the second highest Gross collection of all time, informed Commissionerate of CT and GST, Odisha.

As per the Department, "The collection of GST revenue to be retained by the State i.e. OGST+IGST Settlement during the month of March 2023 is recorded at Rs 1977.45 Crore which is 15.69 per cent higher than the corresponding collection of Rs 1709.14 Crore recorded during March 2022 ."



The progressive collection of GST revenue to be retained by the State during the financial year 2022-23 is Rs 18766.58 Crore as against Rs 16392.24 Crore collected during the year 2021-22 with a growth rate of 14.48 per cent.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol and Liquor) is Rs 1917.29 Crore during March 2023 as against Rs 1693.53 Crore during March 2022 with a growth rate of 13.21 per cent.

The progressive collection of VAT during FY 2022-23 is Rs 11974.65 Crore which is 20.16 per cent higher than the collection of Rs 9965.60 Crore Collected during FY 2021-22.

Overall, the CT and GST Commissionerate has collected Rs 31158.33 Crore during FY 2022-23 under all Acts (GST/ VAT/ Profession Tax/ ET) as against collection of Rs 26756.18 Crore during FY 2021-22 recording a growth of 16.45 per cent.

Along with this 21.91 Lakh of waybills have been generated during March 2023 and Rs 18.58 Lakh of waybills generated during March 2022 recording a growth of 17.93 per cent. (ANI)

