Odisha records 325 new cases of COVID-19, active count at 2,989

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): Odisha has recorded 325 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on December 24, while 324 patients recovered, the state's health department has said.

In its Friday bulletin, the State Health Department said that out of the total 3,27,867 cases, 3,22,972 people have already recovered. While the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,989 and the death toll has reached 1,853.

The 325 new cases were detected in 25 of the 30 districts of the state with 187 reported from different quarantine centres, while 138 are local contact cases.



Khurda remained at the top of the tally of new infections with 36 cases, followed by Sundargarh (33) and Angul (32).

The state has so far tested 67,70,104 samples for the virus.

In view of the threat posed by the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, the Odisha government on Thursday asked district administrations in the state to keep active surveillance on who returned from United Kingdom (UK) in the last 14 days (from December 7) for COVID containment.

The government has decelerated DBT-Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar as the designated laboratory for SARS-CoV-2-genome sequencing. (ANI)

