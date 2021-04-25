Odisha records 6,116 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): Odisha reported 6,116 new COVID-19 cases, 3,464 recoveries and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday.

With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 4,07,457, including 45,949 active cases 3,59,467 recoveries and 1,988 deaths.

As many as 3,546 cases detected among people in quarantine and 2,570 were local infections.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 875 followed by Sundargarh with 785 cases, Nuapada 430 and Cuttack with 343 cases.

The state government has so far tested a total of 9,8,78,252 samples.

Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government has imposed a weekend lockdown in all urban areas of the state till 5 am on Monday. The exemption of one hour is provided from 5 am to 6 am for the morning walks and other physical activities. (ANI)