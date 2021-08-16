Odisha records 868 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government.



1,043 people recovered from the infection, while 66 succumbed to it during the same duration in the state.

As per the central government, India reported 32,937 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. 35,909 people recovered and 417 deaths were reported within this duration.

There are 3,81,947 active Covid cases in the country as of Monday. (ANI)

