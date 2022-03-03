Odisha records growth rate of 47 pc in State GST Collection in February 2022

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 2 (ANI): Odisha has been maintaining highest growth rate of GST amongst all major states for last many months.

Continuing the same trend, the Gross GST collection of Odisha has been recorded at Rs 4101.09 Cr during February '22 as against Rs 3340.56 cr. collected during February '21 registering a growth of 23 per cent which is again the highest amongst all major states informed Commissionerate of CT and GST, Odisha.

As per department, the collection of OGST during the month of Feb '22 was Rs. 1152.37 Cr against a collection of Rs. 781.06 Cr. during Feb '21 with growth of 47 per cent. The collection of Rs. 1152.37 Cr during Feb '22 is also the 2nd highest ever gross collection of OGST by the state since the inception of GST.

"The progressive Gross GST collection till February '22 is Rs. 40210.01 Cr. against Rs. 26567.47 Cr. till February '21 with growth of 51.35 per cent. The corresponding collection upto Feb '20 was Rs. 27044.37 Cr," said a statement from Commissionerate of CT & GST.

"The progressive Gross SGST collection till Feb '22 is Rs. 11391.76 Cr as against Rs. 7337.53 Cr collected till Feb '21 with growth rate of 55.25 per cent. The corresponding collection upto Feb '20 was Rs. 7936.55 Cr," it added.

There is also collection of Rs 989.49 crore in CGST, Rs 1223.92 Cr in IGST and per cent 735.71 crore in cess during February 2022.

Growth in GST is mostly driven by mining and manufacturing sectors. The successful auction of iron ore mines last year by the State Government is contributing significantly in increase in tax revenue this year.



Amongst the top 100 taxpayers, while mining sector witnessed a growth of 84 per cent, manufacturing sector recorded 101 per cent growth during this year. Similarly, Service Sector, Trading Sector and Works Contract Sector have recorded a decent growth of 61.37 per cent, 69.64 per cent and 38.83 per cent in the current FY over the corresponding period of last year.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol & Liquor) is Rs 836.62 crore during Feb 2022 as against Rs 833.96 Cr during Feb '21 with growth rate of 0.32 per cent. Out of the above, collection from Petroleum Products is Rs 641.22 crore while collection from Liquor is Rs 195.40 crore during Feb 2022.

Growth of GST during the current FY is a result of better non filer management and regular return scrutiny by Circles combined with enforcement activities which have resulted in better compliance by taxpayers.

During the current finnacial year, 43,542 new taxpayers have been bought under the GST fold. A special two month's drive for "survey and registration" of all potential GST and Profession taxpayers throughout the state completed recently.

Enforcement activities are being undertaken by the State GST Commissionerate as a deterrence to errant businessmen and to detect cases of fake invoices. During the current FY, 6 accused persons have been arrested involved in availing and passing on of bogus ITC total amounting to Rs 462.49 crore.

Further, 214 business premises have been raided resulting in detection of fraud and collection of tax and Penalty to the tune of Rs 32.07 crore on spot.

Tax and Penalty collected during current financial year through mobile activities and Transport Go-down checking is Rs 21.83 crore.

The total e-waybill generated during February 2022 was Rs 15.97 lakh against Rs 14.42 lakh during February 2021 witnessing a growth of 10.72 per cent.

Commissioner of CT and GST, Sushil Kumar Lohani, has instructed the field officers to ensure at least 90 per cent return filing, return scrutiny of all suspected/ big taxpayers as well as prompt demand and recovery in case of notice of any irregularities. He also advised the officers to adhere to the principles of 5T and attend to the genuine grievances of the taxpayers without fail. (ANI)

