Odisha records OGST collection of Rs 827.43 crore in May

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4 (ANI): Odisha has collected Rs 827.43 crore Odisha Good and Services Tax (OGST) during the month of May 2021, the Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST in Cuttack, The OGST collection of May 21 Rs 827.43 crore is against the collection of Rs 589.30 crore during May 2019 and Rs 440.67 crore during May 2020 (affected by COVID) recording a growth of 40.40 per cent (against the collection of Rs 589.30 crores recorded during May 2019).

"The growth of the collection of OGST is despite the extension of return filing date by the GST Council and poor filing of returns/ payment of tax by dealers having turnover of less than Rs 5 crores," the statement said.

The statement attributed the growth of 40.40 per cent in OGST collection during May 2021 to better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore during the previous year, increased collection from the iron and steel sector as well as collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny.



There is also a collection of Rs 690.32 crore in CGST, Rs 1094.70 crore in IGST, and Rs 584.30 crore in cess.

The total GST collection during May 21 is Rs 3196.75 crore as against 2140.37 crores collected during May 2019 and Rs 1724.26 crore collected during May 2020. This represents a growth of 49.34 per cent against the collection of May 2019, the statement said.

The state has collected Value Added Tax (VAT) (petrol and liquor) of Rs 792.71 crore during May this year against Rs 588.81 crore during May 2019 and Rs 188.52 crore during May last year with the growth rate of 34.69 per cent (against the collection of May 2019). Collection from liquor and petroleum products is Rs 665.83 crore and Rs 126.88 crore respectively.

"CT & GST Organization has been focusing on increasing the tax-base of GST with regular survey and registration. 5479 numbers of new registrants have been brought under the GST fold during April and May 2021-22," it said.

The total e-waybill generated during May this year was Rs 11.69 lakh against Rs 11.41 lakh during May 2019 and Rs 8.55 lakh in May last year. (ANI)

