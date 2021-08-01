Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 1 (ANI): Considering the current COVID-19 situation in different districts of Odisha, the State Government has issued guidelines for the month of August wherein a statewide night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will continue in Odisha.

The guidelines came into effect from 6 am of August 1 and will remain in force till 6 am of September 1.

According to the guidelines, the 'weekend shutdown rule' has been withdrawn from State except from the Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, where the transmission rate of COVID-19 is still high.

Religious, political and social gatherings will be restricted in State. District and municipal authorities are allowed to give permission for the re-opening of religious places only after reviewing the situation.



"All types of shops and malls are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols. All cinema halls, theatres, auditorium, assembly halls will be allowed to re-open with 50 percent seating capacity", informed the order copy.

Bar, restaurants and dhabas across the State will be allowed to open with dining with 50 percent occupancy.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines are concerned, adults in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri will be required to produce a final COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry into malls, bars, restaurants, dhabas, cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls.

The State government has also allowed reopening of Park and Sea beaches across Odisha.

Inter-State and Intra-State Public Transport/ buses will remain functional with the notified seating capacity only.

Sree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Puri and Sree Lingaraj Temples Administration, Bhubaneswar may decide the opening of temples under their management for public darshan in consultations with stakeholders, No prashad/ Bhoga will be offered to/by devotees.

Marriage functions are permitted with the approval of local authorities while following the COVID protocol with restricted participants.

All physical training/capacity building activities and examination government and private agencies are allowed, all educational institutions including coaching centers will function as per the guidelines issued by the respective department.

Museums, tourist places, Zoos and archaeological monuments are allowed to open by following the COVID-19 protocols. All Aahaar Kendra will operate normally, with on the spot eating provision whilst complying with COVID safety protocols.

The State government has also allowed reopening of indoor amusement and entertainment parks, water parks. Government and Private swimming pools will also remain open. (ANI)